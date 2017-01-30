Win Tickets To The 2017 Hartford Boat Show

January 30, 2017 3:30 AM By Jim Vicevich

This week, WTIC NewsTalk 1080 is giving you the chance to win tickets to the 2017 Hartford Boat Show– all you have to do is call in and win!

Whether a long time boating enthusiast or a first timer, boating begins here at the Hartford Boat Show!  February 9 – 12, 2017.  You’ll find an amazing array of boat brands from your Connecticut dealers and brokers as well as marinas, accessories, parts, gifts and more!  All priced with special Boat Show incentives and offers.

Check back here as we roll out an exciting new floor plan on two levels.  And a schedule of in-Show appearances and events you’ll find at no other show but Hartford!

So get ready to get your boating-on because Boating Begins Here! #HBS2017

Tune in to Sound Off Connecticut with Jim Vicevich all week long…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a four pack of tickets to the 2017 Hartford Boat Show!

For more information on the 2017 Hartford Boat Show, Click Here.

More from Jim Vicevich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia