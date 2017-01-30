This week, WTIC NewsTalk 1080 is giving you the chance to win tickets to the 2017 Hartford Boat Show– all you have to do is call in and win!

Whether a long time boating enthusiast or a first timer, boating begins here at the Hartford Boat Show! February 9 – 12, 2017. You’ll find an amazing array of boat brands from your Connecticut dealers and brokers as well as marinas, accessories, parts, gifts and more! All priced with special Boat Show incentives and offers.

Check back here as we roll out an exciting new floor plan on two levels. And a schedule of in-Show appearances and events you’ll find at no other show but Hartford!

So get ready to get your boating-on because Boating Begins Here! #HBS2017

Tune in to Sound Off Connecticut with Jim Vicevich all week long… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a four pack of tickets to the 2017 Hartford Boat Show!

For more information on the 2017 Hartford Boat Show, Click Here.