Win Tickets To See Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Love Potions

Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Symphonic Love Potions is performing at The Bushnell this February, and we want you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org

It’s a symphonic love extravaganza! Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with Carolyn Kuan and the HSO as it performs music inspired by romance. R. Strauss’ passionate Don Juan tells the tale of the great lothario Don Juan and his quest for ideal love. Dorman’s double percussion concerto Spices, Perfumes, Toxins! mixes elements of Western, Arabic and Indian music, and refers to three substances that are both appealing and dangerous. From the most romantic love story of all time, Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture – Fantasy introduces the dramatic and achingly beautiful tale of doomed young lovers. Plus, some of the world’s most romantic jazz ballads (including Carmichael’s Stardust, Coltrane’s Naima, and Van Heusen’s But Beautiful) are given new life with lush orchestrations for the HSO and special soloists. Feel the love!

