Win Tickets To See Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Love Potions

January 30, 2017 5:00 AM By Ray Dunaway

Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Symphonic Love Potions is performing at The Bushnell this February, and we want you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org… but all this week you can win tickets with Ray Dunaway to see the show on February 11th.

It’s a symphonic love extravaganza! Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with Carolyn Kuan and the HSO as it performs music inspired by romance. R. Strauss’ passionate Don Juan tells the tale of the great lothario Don Juan and his quest for ideal love. Dorman’s double percussion concerto Spices, Perfumes, Toxins! mixes elements of Western, Arabic and Indian music, and refers to three substances that are both appealing and dangerous. From the most romantic love story of all time, Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture – Fantasy introduces the dramatic and achingly beautiful tale of doomed young lovers. Plus, some of the world’s most romantic jazz ballads (including Carmichael’s Stardust, Coltrane’s Naima, and Van Heusen’s But Beautiful) are given new life with lush orchestrations for the HSO and special soloists. Feel the love!

Tune in to Ray Dunaway each morning this week for your chance to call-in…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

For more information on Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Love Potions at The Bushnell, Click Here!

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia