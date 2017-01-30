Wethersfield Officials Say Fire Was “Intentionally Set”

(Wethersfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Wethersfield authorities have released additional details on a weekend fire at a popular tennis club, saying the blaze was intentionally set.

It was before 2:30 Sunday when firefighters were called to a report of smoke that turned out to be a fire at the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis club on Western Boulevard.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a working fire in the main building.

That fire heavily damaged the main building, which houses the lifeguard room, locker rooms, a commercial kitchen and the pool filter room.

They say the fire was stopped before spreading to that pool filter room.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and anyone with any information can contact the Wethersfield fire marshal at (860) 721-2806 or police at (860) 721-2900.