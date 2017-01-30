This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 30, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst wants to know, will the Trump Bump hold?

7:20- Joe Delong, CT Conference of Municipalities CEO, joins Ray. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, led by key mayors and first selectmen, released a major new report on a “new way forward” last Wednesday for Connecticut cities and towns that represents significantly new and different thinking by Connecticut municipalities.

8:20- Farhan Memon, Interim Chairperson Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), America’s largest Islamic civil liberties group is on the air. CAIR lead a rally at Bradley International Airport to support the civil rights of Muslims and to condemn President Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries and banning refugees from Syria.

8:50- Mayor Shari Cantor of West Hartford joins Ray for the latest Mayor Monday.

