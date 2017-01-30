This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 30, 2017

January 30, 2017 6:43 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst wants to know, will the Trump Bump hold?

7:20- Joe Delong, CT Conference of Municipalities CEO, joins Ray.  The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, led by key mayors and first selectmen, released a major new report on a “new way forward” last Wednesday for Connecticut cities and towns that represents significantly new and different thinking by Connecticut municipalities.

8:20- Farhan Memon, Interim Chairperson Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), America’s largest Islamic civil liberties group is on the air. CAIR lead a rally at Bradley International Airport to support the civil rights of Muslims and to condemn President Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries and banning refugees from Syria.

8:50- Mayor Shari Cantor of West Hartford joins Ray for the latest Mayor Monday.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia