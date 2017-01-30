SUV Smashes Into Cruiser In New Haven, Trooper Hurt

January 30, 2017 4:00 AM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State police say a trooper was hurt when an SUV crashed into a cruiser while responding to a wreck on Interstate 91 in New Haven.

Police say Trooper John Acampora was inside a cruiser early Sunday for a single-car crash and fire.

The vehicle was parked behind the crash in the left and center lane with its emergency lights activated.

State police say the SUV drove toward the crash scene, nearly hitting a trooper, and crashed into the back of the cruiser.

Firefighters cut the doors off the cruiser to remove Acampora. He suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The SUV driver also received a minor injury and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

An investigation remains ongoing. Charges are pending.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia