SUV Smashes Into Cruiser In New Haven, Trooper Hurt

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State police say a trooper was hurt when an SUV crashed into a cruiser while responding to a wreck on Interstate 91 in New Haven.

Police say Trooper John Acampora was inside a cruiser early Sunday for a single-car crash and fire.

The vehicle was parked behind the crash in the left and center lane with its emergency lights activated.

State police say the SUV drove toward the crash scene, nearly hitting a trooper, and crashed into the back of the cruiser.

Firefighters cut the doors off the cruiser to remove Acampora. He suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The SUV driver also received a minor injury and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

An investigation remains ongoing. Charges are pending.

