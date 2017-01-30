Former UConn Star Breanna Stewart Joins Protests At LAX Over Muslim Ban

January 30, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: breanna stewart, Huskies, Ryan Mayer, uconn, WNBA

Ryan Mayer

The controversial executive order signed by President Trump on Saturday afternoon that suspended the United States’ refugee program for 120 days and banned all entry to the US from seven different countries for 90 days has caused a string of protests at airports nationwide. Reports of multiple people being detained at the airports is what led to the formation of the protests.

One of the protests, at Los Angeles International Airport, drew the support of former UConn women’s basketball star Breanna Stewart.

Stewart, currently a member of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, was one of many athletes and sports luminaries to speak out or express support for the protests over the course of this weekend, including Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, US Men’s National Team player Michael Bradley and fighter Ronda Rousey among others. The WNBA and its players have been one of the more progressive leagues in speaking out about social issues over the past several years and Stewart has continued that example here.

