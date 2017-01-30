DPH Tracking Babies Born To Moms Positive With Zika

January 30, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: CDC, Department of Public Health, zika

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The state Department of Public Health is monitoring 30 babies who were born or are currently living in Connecticut whose mothers had tested positive for the Zika virus.

DPH, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says it’s tracking the births and will continue follow-up monitoring per CDC guidelines at ages two, six, and 12 months.

Dr. Raul Pino, commissioner of public health, says it’s critical they work with pediatricians to keep an eye on signs of microcephaly or other Zika-related births.

Pino is also calling on state OB/GYNs and hospitals to continue to screen pregnant women for any signs of Zika.

Two of 30 babies have been confirmed to have birth defects and nine others who were borderline with birth defects.

The commissioner als says with Carribean travel season about to get underway, it’s imperative pregnant women, those planning to get pregnant and their partners consider their travel plans.

At The Box Office

