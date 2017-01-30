Consumer Counsel Seeks Investigation Into Electricity Marketers’ Practices

January 30, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: electricity market, State Consumer Counsel

(CBS Connecticut) — The state Consumer Counsel is seeking an investigation into whether electricity marketers are using unfair tactics to get vulnerable people to switch energy suppliers.

Consumer Counsel Elin Katz says there have been a steady stream of complaints about elderly, disabled, and non-english speaking people being falsely told that their service would be shut off unless they signed up with a new supplier.

“There are other instances where we don’t really know what was said, but we know that a customer who did not speak English or who cleary has some form of dementia was switched,” Katz said. “Clearly, if you cannot consent, you should not be switched.”

She said in some instances, the people who were switched suddenly found themselves paying much larger bills.

Katz says if you get a call or a visit from an energy marketer, don’t make a decision on the spot.

Get written information from them, and take a close look at your current bill before making a decision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia