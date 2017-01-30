Consumer Counsel Seeks Investigation Into Electricity Marketers’ Practices

(CBS Connecticut) — The state Consumer Counsel is seeking an investigation into whether electricity marketers are using unfair tactics to get vulnerable people to switch energy suppliers.

Consumer Counsel Elin Katz says there have been a steady stream of complaints about elderly, disabled, and non-english speaking people being falsely told that their service would be shut off unless they signed up with a new supplier.

“There are other instances where we don’t really know what was said, but we know that a customer who did not speak English or who cleary has some form of dementia was switched,” Katz said. “Clearly, if you cannot consent, you should not be switched.”

She said in some instances, the people who were switched suddenly found themselves paying much larger bills.

Katz says if you get a call or a visit from an energy marketer, don’t make a decision on the spot.

Get written information from them, and take a close look at your current bill before making a decision.