Banks Robbed In Simsbury; Suspect Sought

(Simsbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Simsbury police are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank this morning in town.

Just before 11 a.m., a lone white male showed a teller a note at the People’s branch in the Bushy Hill Road Stop and Shop supermarket.

No weapons were shown and police say the suspect left on foot with an unspecified amount of money.

Detective say the suspect stands between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, is in his late 20s to early 30s with a full beard.

At the time, he was wearing a black ski hat, black jacket and sunglasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Simsbury police at (860) 658-3145.