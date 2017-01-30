Arraignment For Second Teen Charged In Missing Dirt Biker Case

STERLING, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A second person arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Connecticut teenager who went missing on his dirt bike the day after Christmas is scheduled to appear in court.

Authorities say 18-year-old Dustin Warren, of Sterling, is expected to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday on charges of tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with police.

Warren was arrested Friday and held over the weekend on $125,000 bond and was unavailable for comment.

Todd “TJ” Allen went out on his dirt bike in Sterling on Dec. 26 and disappeared. His body was found Jan. 13.

Police say 19-year-old Kevin Weismore stabbed the 18-year-old Allen to death during a marijuana deal. Weismore told police Allen pulled a gun on him and stabbed him in self-defense.

