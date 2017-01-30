Arraignment For Second Teen Charged In Missing Dirt Biker Case

January 30, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: Danielson, Sterling

STERLING, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A second person arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Connecticut teenager who went missing on his dirt bike the day after Christmas is scheduled to appear in court.

Authorities say 18-year-old Dustin Warren, of Sterling, is expected to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday on charges of tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with police.

Warren was arrested Friday and held over the weekend on $125,000 bond and was unavailable for comment.

Todd “TJ” Allen went out on his dirt bike in Sterling on Dec. 26 and disappeared. His body was found Jan. 13.

Police say 19-year-old Kevin Weismore stabbed the 18-year-old Allen to death during a marijuana deal. Weismore told police Allen pulled a gun on him and stabbed him in self-defense.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia