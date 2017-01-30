55-year-old Hamden Man Charged With Stabbing Relative

(CBS Connecticut) — A 55-year-old Hamden man was arrested Friday in the stabbing of his nephew.

Mitchell Chapman is charged with second degree assault and breach of peace. He is also accused of failing to appear in court in another case.

Chapman is scheduled to go before a judge today.

Back on November 24, Hamden Police say Chapman stabbed his nephew three times in the back. The nephew had come to Chapman’s home seeking to collect money he was owed.

The nephew suffered serious injuries. Chapman ran away before officers got to the home.