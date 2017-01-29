Silver Alert Issued For Missing Farmington Teen

January 29, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Farmington, missing, Teen

(FARMINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  Farmington Police  are seeking help from the public in locating a  16 year old  girl. A Silver Alert has been issued for 16 year old  Grace Cronin of Farmington, last seen  Saturday afternoon  at 4:30 at West Farms Mall.

Cronin  is  5’2″,160 pounds with long  brown hair  with braids and green eyes.She has a heart tattoo on her left wrist and “I was once lost and now I am found” tattoo on her left chest.She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “Pink” in silver writing on it   and  burgundy  yoga  pants. She was also wearing  black Nike Jordan sneakers and was carrying a black Coach purse.

Anyone with information  on her whereabouts  is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

