Silver Alert Issued For Missing Farmington Teen

(FARMINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Farmington Police are seeking help from the public in locating a 16 year old girl. A Silver Alert has been issued for 16 year old Grace Cronin of Farmington, last seen Saturday afternoon at 4:30 at West Farms Mall.

Cronin is 5’2″,160 pounds with long brown hair with braids and green eyes.She has a heart tattoo on her left wrist and “I was once lost and now I am found” tattoo on her left chest.She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “Pink” in silver writing on it and burgundy yoga pants. She was also wearing black Nike Jordan sneakers and was carrying a black Coach purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.