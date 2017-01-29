Protest Of Trump Travel Ban At Bradley

January 29, 2017 4:18 PM
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Protesters turned out by the hundreds at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks Sunday to demand an end to President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim nations.

The big crowd gathered in the baggage claim area, holding signs and chanting.

The rally followed a night of big demonstrations at New York’s Kennedy Airport, where thousands of people spontaneously gathered to demand the release of detained travelers.

There have been no reports of anyone being detained because of the ban at Bradley, which only has international flights from Ireland and Canada. However, the Connecticut chapter of the ACLU says Connecticut residents elsewhere have been affected by the ban, and the group stands ready to help.

