(STAMFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday morning when struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.Gilberto Monroy was attempting to cross West Main Street in Stamford shortly after 2:30 am when struck at the intersection of Richmond Hill Avenue.

The evading vehicle will have windshield ,headlight and molding or grill damage.

Anyone with information concerning the vehicle is asked to contact Stamford Police at 203-977-4712.