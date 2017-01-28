Vernon Police Investigate Gunfire At Social Club

VERNON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Vernon police are investigating gunfire early Saturday at the TKB social club on Vernon Avenue in the Rockville section of town.

A Hip Hop dance party attended by hundreds of people was going on when gunfire was reported around 2 a.m.

Police stopped a vehicle with several bullet holes trying to leave the scene, said authorities. No one was wounded.

Police describe the gunman as a tall, thin black male in his 20s with a group of four of five other people.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.