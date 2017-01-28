Health Officials: Open Enrollment Period Ends Tuesday

January 28, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Access Health CT, Obamacare

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The head of Access Health CT is reminding Connecticut residents they have until the end of Tuesday to participate in the open enrollment period for health insurance.

Jim Wadleigh said as of Thursday more than 107,000 people had enrolled in coverage for 2017. He expects calls to increase as the Tuesday midnight deadline approaches.

To sign up, individuals can visit an enrollment center, contact a call center, or sign up online at http://www.AccessHealthCT.com .

He said individuals should have their information handy, including social security numbers, immigration documents, tax returns, employer information, and current insurance coverage.

He said even if an individual can only leave a voice mail message before the deadline, they will honor that enrollment.

Customers that sign up by January 31 will have coverage beginning March 1.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia