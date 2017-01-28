1 Wounded In Early Morning Shooting

(East Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in East Hartford are investigating an overnight shooting.

They say around 2:30 this morning the call came into 468 Main Street, Krauszers Food Store.

When they arrived, the victim, a male, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Hartford Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

There’s no word yet from police on a motive for the shooting.

Police say they’ve recovered evidence from the scene and continue to actively pursue the suspect.