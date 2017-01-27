This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 27, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Joe Delong, CEO of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities joins Ray. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities Wednesday, led by key mayors and first selectmen, released a major new report on a “new way forward” for Connecticut cities and towns that represents significantly new and different thinking by Connecticut municipalities.

7:50- Andrew Markowski, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Connecticut State Director is here. In response to the report released by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, Markowski says the fact that the report begins by admitting that Connecticut has yet to recover from the great recession and then goes on to call for raising taxes to increase revenue is counter intuitive to the small business community.

8:20- Ryan Young, a Competitive Enterprise Institute’s fellow focusing on regulatory and monetary policy and financial regulation, discusses the regulation cuts President Trump is looking to take.

8:50- Noah Ullman, a Director at BlumShapiro, speaks on the digital transformation of businesses, and the need for businesses to invest in and implement newer technologies to remain vital.

