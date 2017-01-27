Second Arrest Made In Murder Of Dirt Biker

(STERLING.Conn./CBS Connecticut) –   State Police have arrested  18 year old Dustin Warren of Sterling in connection with the killing of Todd Allen.Warren is charged with Tampering with evidence and  Interfering with a Police Officer.

Allen  left home on his dirt bike the day after Christmas and never returned.His remains were found  in a wooded area off Laiho Road in Sterling  January  13th .He appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds.

19 year old Kevin Weismore  was charged with murder.According to the arrest warrant Weismore  told police  he planed to sell marijuana  to Allen and then stabbed him  when Allen pulled a gun.No  gun has been found.

Warren is being held on  $125,oo  bond   and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court Monday.

