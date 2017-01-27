Second Arrest Made In Murder Of Dirt Biker

(STERLING.Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have arrested 18 year old Dustin Warren of Sterling in connection with the killing of Todd Allen.Warren is charged with Tampering with evidence and Interfering with a Police Officer.

Allen left home on his dirt bike the day after Christmas and never returned.His remains were found in a wooded area off Laiho Road in Sterling January 13th .He appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds.

19 year old Kevin Weismore was charged with murder.According to the arrest warrant Weismore told police he planed to sell marijuana to Allen and then stabbed him when Allen pulled a gun.No gun has been found.

Warren is being held on $125,oo bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court Monday.