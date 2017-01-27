RAY DUNAWAY: Quinnipiac Professor of Finance Discusses the Dow

Ph.D. Chair & Associate Professor of the Department of Finance, Thomas S. Coe, at Quinnipiac University, discusses the Dow Jones Industrial Average topping 20,000 for the first time Wednesday.
“The 20,000 threshold has been both a financial as much as a psychological barrier,” Coe said. “There is bound to be some selling off later today, if not tomorrow. However, the sentiment in the market and the prospects around tax rates and fiscal policy in the short run seem to provide fuel for continued advances this quarter.”