Officials Downplay Infrastructure List Omitting Connecticut

January 27, 2017 12:53 PM
Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are downplaying a list of infrastructure projects reportedly prepared for the Trump administration, that contains no projects in Connecticut

Speaking in front of Meriden’s under-construction Transit Center Friday, Democratic Fifth-District Rep. Elizabeth Esty called the list “very preliminary” and noted that it appeared to date back to December.

Rep. Esty and Sen. Richard Blumenthal pledged to work hard to ensure that Connecticut is well represented in any package of infrastructure upgrades that makes its way out of Washington.

Downtown improvements in Meriden are 90 percent funded, and officials say it would make no sense not to provide another $10 million to $20 million to finish them. Both President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats have proposed spending $1 trillion on infrastructure upgrades.

