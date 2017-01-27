Man Convicted Of Shooting Yale Student Gets 15 Years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man already serving a 60-year prison sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend has had an additional 15 years added to his sentence for shooting a Yale University in the hand.

A lawyer for 44-year-old Matthew Pugh asked a judge Thursday to allow his client to serve the new sentence at the same time as the older sentence.

The New Haven Register reports that the judge rejected the request, making the two sentences consecutive to send a message that such behavior is intolerable.

Prosecutors say Pugh shot the student during a robbery attempt in the street while she was looking for an apartment on her first day in New Haven in August 2008.

Pugh was convicted in 2015 of killing his former girlfriend, Alexandra Ducsay, in Milford.

