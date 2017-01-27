Man Convicted Of Shooting Yale Student Gets 15 Years

January 27, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Matthew Pugh

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man already serving a 60-year prison sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend has had an additional 15 years added to his sentence for shooting a Yale University in the hand.

A lawyer for 44-year-old Matthew Pugh asked a judge Thursday to allow his client to serve the new sentence at the same time as the older sentence.

The New Haven Register reports that the judge rejected the request, making the two sentences consecutive to send a message that such behavior is intolerable.

Prosecutors say Pugh shot the student during a robbery attempt in the street while she was looking for an apartment on her first day in New Haven in August 2008.

Pugh was convicted in 2015 of killing his former girlfriend, Alexandra Ducsay, in Milford.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia