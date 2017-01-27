Longtime Connecticut Lawmaker Ann Dandrow Dies

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Longtime Connecticut lawmaker Ann Dandrow, who spearheaded the state’s baby Safe Haven law that became a national model, has died.

The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington confirms that Dandrow died at the hospital on Wednesday. She was 80.

She started her political career with election to the Southington Board of Education and became the town council’s first woman chairman in 1982. As a Republican, she served in the state House of Representatives from 1986 until 2002.

The Safe Haven bill passed in 2000 allows mothers to anonymously surrender their newborns at hospitals and other designated places without fear of prosecution.

Dandrow was also an advocate for people with disabilities.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerald, and four children.

Her funeral is scheduled for Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)