Juvenile Charged In Carjacking, Robbery

(Milford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Milford police say one susepct, a 14-year-old, is in custody and another still on the loose after the beating and carjacking Thursday night of a food delivery driver.

Officers say around 9:30, they responded to Noble Avenue and Broad Street on a report of a fight.

Police say it turns out a delivery man from a local Chinese restaurant was hit in the head and had his cell phone and vehicle stolen.

Officers spotted the vehicle in the area of Meadowside Road and Seaside Avenue, after which the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

The car ended up hitting a utility pole.

A K9 officer later apprehended the juvenile suspect, who is now charged with carjacking, larceny, assault, robbery, and interfering with police.