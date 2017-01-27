Guatemalan Man Sentenced In Roommate’s Death

January 27, 2017 8:27 AM
NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison in the fatal beating death of his roommate.

The Day reports that 32-year-old Sebastian Tzampop was sentenced this week. He avoided a murder charge and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in October. A prosecutor said he offered Tzampop a plea deal because of the possibility that his attorney would argue “extreme intoxication” as a defense.

Police say Tzampop beat and strangled 39-year-old Antonio Chajon in their New London apartment on Christmas Day 2013. According to police, Tzampop said he felt an evil spirit after heavily drinking the night before.

During sentencing Wednesday, Tzampop said he would fight the case. He faces deportation at the end of his term.

