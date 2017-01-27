Doctor Seeks $30M In Suit After Sex Assault Charges Dropped

January 27, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Avon, Khosro Pourkavoos, lawsuit

AVON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut doctor is seeking nearly $30 million in a federal civil rights lawsuit after more than a dozen sexual assault charges against him were dropped.

Dr. Khosro Pourkavoos is suing Avon, its police chief and a detective.

Charges were dropped against Pourkavoos in September after an outside doctor reviewed medical records for nine women who accused him of inappropriately touching their breasts and groin areas.

Defense attorneys said police had proof that the alleged examinations didn’t happen as reported. They said witnesses were dishonest and the examinations were medically justified and appropriate.

A lawsuit filed last week says the detective manipulated witness interviews and failed to have a physician evaluate the claims, among other accusations.

The town says it plans to vigorously defend its actions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

