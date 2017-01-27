Demonstrators Decry Executive Orders Cracking Down On Immigration

(CBS Connecticut) — Demonstrators at the state Capitol today said presidential orders on immigration are an unconstitutional attack on the principle that America should be a nation of immigrants.

Demonstrators spoke in the Legislative office building, then went outside.

President Claudia Connor says she is disturbed by plans to put a 4-month stop to refugee resettlement in the U-S.

“Our nation is based on values of diversity and inclusion,” Connor said. “That is who we are as a nation. We don’t prohibit people from coming into the country because of their nationality or their religious beliefs. The definition of refugee is someone who has been persecuted on the basis of their nationality or religious beliefs.”

Connor says an order barring Syrians could really be a way of stopping Muslims from coming into the US.

Yesterday, Donald Trump told ABC News that he would stop immigration from a list of countries where there is terrorism, using an executive order. Many of the countries would be predominantly Muslim.

Trump says the actions would help keep Americans safe.

“These orders would prevent women and children fleeing violence from finding safety. They will build walls and divide communities,” said Service Employees International Union official Ciro Gutierrez.

Gutierrez immigrated to the United States himself, and his union represents janitors, many of whom recently came to the US.

Speaking through an interpreter, Bridgeport demonstrator Maria Lima says the president lacks respect for the United States.

“He is a little kid who has power, and he is going to do what he wants to do because he has power,” Lima said.

Lima says she is concerned that her daughter will not be able to finish college, if the president undoes a program that deferred deportation for young people brought to the country illegally as children.