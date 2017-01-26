Windsor Locks Residents Divided On Casino

January 26, 2017 10:41 PM
(CBS Connecticut) — In a question and answer session at Windsor Locks High School, town residents gave mixed reviews to plans to build a 300-million-dollar casino in town, to counter a rival gambling venue in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Some residents, especially unionized construction workers, welcome the jobs a casino would bring, but gambling opponents and others worried about the social cost of gambling addiction.

Mohegan Chairman Kevin Brown says without a new casino in North Central Connecticut, tax revenue and jobs will go out-of-state, to a rival gambling facility being built in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“We are talking about a scaled-down facility that will fit in your community,” Bown said.

With no firm proposal from Bradley International Airport, the The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes say their Windsor Locks focus is on a tobacco field off Route 20.

Tribal leaders hope to open the casino in late 2018, either in Windsor Locks or in East Windsor.

The new casino would still have to win approval from the General Assembly.

