This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 8:43 AM By Ray Dunaway

7:20- Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, discusses the announcement that Spirit Airlines, an ultra-low cost carrier, will launch operations at Bradley International Airport beginning this spring.  Spirit Airlines will offer direct, nonstop service to several destinations, including Myrtle Beach, Orlando, and Ft. Lauderdale.

8:20- David Lightman, National political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers, joins Ray.  We’re almost a week into the term of the new President of the United States… how’s that working?

8:50- Thomas S. Coe, Ph.D. Chair & Associate Professor Department of Finance at Quinnipiac University, talks the Dow Jones Industrial Average topping 20,000 for the first time Wednesday. “The 20,000 threshold has been both a financial as much as a psychological barrier,” Coe said. “There is bound to be some selling off later today, if not tomorrow.  However, the sentiment in the market and the prospects around tax rates and fiscal policy in the short run seem to provide fuel for continued advances this quarter.”

