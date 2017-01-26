Police: Car Drove At Officer; Shots Fired

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police say an officer fired two shots at a vehicle that drove directly at the officer on Henry Street Wednesday night.

Police say Jimmy Rosado, 25, of Meriden was a passenger in the vehicle. He was wanted by police for allegedly violating his parole and making threats against a girlfriend and law enforcement. When police attempted to take Rosado into custody, the driver of the car, Anijah Robinson, 23, of New Britain drove at an officer on foot and smashed into two cruisers, said police.

The officer discharged two rounds from his firearm into the vehicle. Police say no one was hit.

The suspect vehicle then led authorities on a pursuit through Newington, Berlin and Meriden, where the car crashed after hitting “stop sticks” deployed by state police on Interstate 91, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Both suspects were taken into custody. Rosado was arrested on domestic violence charges and for violating parole. Robinson faces a list of charges including attempted assault on an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree hindering prosecution.