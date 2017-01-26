Police ID Pedestrian Struck By Car

(WEST HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in West Hartford shortly after 6:30 Wednesday evening.

The 30 year old victim was jogging west on Asylum Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a 19 year old who was traveling south on Trout Brook Drive. Police, Thursday morning, said Andrej Cavarkapa of West Hartford was being treated for critical injuries at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

Witnesses said the driver, 19, had a green light.