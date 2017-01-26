Judge Retains Corruption Charges Against Former Hartford Mayor

January 26, 2017 7:27 PM
Filed Under: corruption, Eddie Perez, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A state judge has rejected a request by former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez to dismiss the corruption charges against him.

The decision Thursday cleared the way for two new trials on charges Perez took a bribe from a contractor in the form of home renovations and tried to extort $100,000 from a developer.

Perez was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to three years in prison, but has remained free pending appeal. The state Supreme Court overturned his convictions last year, saying two cases were improperly combined into one trial.

Lawyers for the Democratic former mayor argued the case should be dismissed because retrials would violate the Fifth Amendment clause against being prosecuted for the same crimes twice.

Perez was Hartford’s first Hispanic mayor and served from 2001 to 2010.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia