Governor Unveils New Opioid Abuse Legislation

January 26, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Addiction, dannel malloy, General Assembly, Opioids

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is offering a new round of legislation aimed at fighting opioid abuse and overdoses in Connecticut.

The package of bills unveiled Thursday includes a proposal that would allow patients to refuse opioids through a directive that’s included in their personal medical files. Similar legislation has been offered by state lawmakers as well.

The Democratic governor says his latest proposals build upon the various initiatives he’s signed into law since 2011. He’s calling opioid abuse a “complex crisis that does not have one cause” or “a simple solution.”

Malloy is also proposing to require all opioid prescriptions be made electronically to reduce the potential for fraud and create a trackable system, while also allowing home health care agency nurses to dispose of unused medication.

“[Mental health and substance abuse] services need to be made a priority, and I hope to see the imperative to combat opioid abuse also reflected in the governor’s budget proposal next month,” said Republican Senate President Pro Tem Len Fasano in a written statement in response to the governor’s announcement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia