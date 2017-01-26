Governor Unveils New Opioid Abuse Legislation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is offering a new round of legislation aimed at fighting opioid abuse and overdoses in Connecticut.
The package of bills unveiled Thursday includes a proposal that would allow patients to refuse opioids through a directive that’s included in their personal medical files. Similar legislation has been offered by state lawmakers as well.
The Democratic governor says his latest proposals build upon the various initiatives he’s signed into law since 2011. He’s calling opioid abuse a “complex crisis that does not have one cause” or “a simple solution.”
Malloy is also proposing to require all opioid prescriptions be made electronically to reduce the potential for fraud and create a trackable system, while also allowing home health care agency nurses to dispose of unused medication.
“[Mental health and substance abuse] services need to be made a priority, and I hope to see the imperative to combat opioid abuse also reflected in the governor’s budget proposal next month,” said Republican Senate President Pro Tem Len Fasano in a written statement in response to the governor’s announcement.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.