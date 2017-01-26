Governor Unveils New Opioid Abuse Legislation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is offering a new round of legislation aimed at fighting opioid abuse and overdoses in Connecticut.

The package of bills unveiled Thursday includes a proposal that would allow patients to refuse opioids through a directive that’s included in their personal medical files. Similar legislation has been offered by state lawmakers as well.

The Democratic governor says his latest proposals build upon the various initiatives he’s signed into law since 2011. He’s calling opioid abuse a “complex crisis that does not have one cause” or “a simple solution.”

Malloy is also proposing to require all opioid prescriptions be made electronically to reduce the potential for fraud and create a trackable system, while also allowing home health care agency nurses to dispose of unused medication.