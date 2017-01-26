Gayle King To Anchor New Mary Tyler Moore Special Thursday 1/26

CBS THIS MORNING co-host Gayle King will anchor MARY TYLER MOORE: LOVE IS ALL AROUND, a new one-hour, CBS News special honoring the life and legacy of legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore, to be broadcast Thursday, January 26th (9:00 -10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The special will feature original reporting and mine CBS’ vast archives to present the story of the pioneering actress’ life and career. In addition, the special will include interviews with Oprah Winfrey, newsmakers, admirers and others expressing their thoughts about Moore’s profound impact on acting and how women were portrayed in the media, as well as her work outside of entertainment.

Moore, whose iconic CBS comedy series Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-77) forever changed television and how women were presented in the work place, died Tuesday. She was 80.

Moore had a long history with CBS, having starred in such series as The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-66); The Mary Tyler Moore Hour (1979); Mary (1985-86); and New York News (1995).

Susan Zirinsky is the senior executive producer of the special.

The following is CBS’ updated primetime schedule for Thursday, January 26:

8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT THE BIG BANG THEORY (rebroadcast)

8:31-9:00 PM, ET/PT MOM (rebroadcast)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT MARY TYLER MOORE – LOVE IS ALL AROUND (special)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT PURE GENIUS (season finale)