Deadly Crash On I-95 In Waterford

January 26, 2017 8:45 AM
WATERFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A man from Orange is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Waterford late Wednesday night.

State Police say Jeffrey Havill, 25, was pronounced dead at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London after the Corvette he was driving collided with the back of another vehicle and lost control– slamming into the median.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Gales Ferry, suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 81.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact State Police Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500, extension 5132.

