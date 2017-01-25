Uber Incident A Case Of Mistaken Identity

(CHESHIRE,Conn./CBS Connecticut)– Cheshire Police say it was a case of mistaken identity Wednesday morning when an Uber driver told a girl in the neighborhood near Dodd Middle School he was her ride,calling her by her first name.He asked several times if she wanted a ride to school,until she went back into her house.

Later a woman with a similar name to the girl’s who also lives in the neighborhood told police she was the intended Uber customer .It was determined the driver was in the right neighborhood, but GPS put him on the wrong street.When he saw the girl exiting her house with a cellphone, he assumed she was his customer.

Cheshire Police say the girl who reported the incident should be commended for the manner in which she handled the situation and should serve as a model for others in the future.