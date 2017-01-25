Uber Incident A Case Of Mistaken Identity

January 25, 2017 9:53 PM
Filed Under: Cheshire, Uber

(CHESHIRE,Conn./CBS Connecticut)–  Cheshire Police say  it was a case of mistaken identity Wednesday morning when an Uber driver told  a girl in the neighborhood near Dodd Middle School he was  her  ride,calling her by her first name.He asked several times if she wanted a ride to school,until she went back into her house.

Later a woman with a similar name to the girl’s  who also lives in the neighborhood  told police she was  the intended Uber customer .It was determined the  driver was in the  right neighborhood, but GPS put him  on the wrong street.When he saw the girl exiting  her house with a cellphone, he assumed she was  his customer.

Cheshire Police say  the girl who reported the incident  should be commended  for the manner in which she handled the situation and  should serve as a model for others  in the future.

