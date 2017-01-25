Twain House Hopes For Boost From 1879 Fairy Tale

January 25, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: hartford, Mark Twain

By MICHAEL MELIA
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Notes that Mark Twain jotted down from a fairy tale he told his daughters more than a century ago have inspired a new children’s book, “The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine.”

At the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, Connecticut, there is excitement that the story could help introduce the writer to wider audiences _ and provide a financial lift for the museum.

A researcher found the story in the archive of the Mark Twain Papers at the University of California at Berkeley. The contract for the book was steered through the Mark Twain House and Museum in part because of its financial struggles.

The book tells the story of a boy who gains the ability to talk to animals and joins them to rescue a kidnapped prince.

It is set to be published in September.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia