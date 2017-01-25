This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 25, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- State Senator Chris Murphy joins Ray on the air. As Donald Trump begins the first week of his presidency, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Monday unveiled a letter he’s sending to President Trump outlining five executive actions that the President should take immediately to close loopholes in Buy American laws. Learn more about these actions, and the benefit Murphy believes they will bring to America.

7:50- State Congressman John Larson will host a public forum on the I-84/I-91 Tunnel Proposal at 6 pm at the Hartford Public Library. Larson has been meeting with local businesses and stakeholders about this proposal, and last week, he convened a meeting in coordination with the U.S. DOT to discuss project plans and financing options. Get the latest updates ahead of tonight’s meeting.

8:20- Carolyn Kuan, Music Director of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra previews upcoming shows at the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, including Scribing the Void on January 26th at Real Art Ways, and Symphony Love Potions, February 10-12th at The Bushnell.

8:50- Leslie Shore is the owner of Listen to Succeed, a consultancy that focuses on using listening analytics to help clients achieve their highest level of effective communication. Her book, Listen to Succeed and its companion listening analytics tool, Listening Effectiveness Profile, are used in universities, businesses, and non-profits, and she will discuss the book, listening analytics, and more.

