NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Haven police say a man who was found shot multiple times near Lamberton Street early Saturday morning has now died.

Forty-five-year-old Abraham Colon Rodriguez of New Haven died early Wednesday at Yale-New Haven Hospital, said police.

The matter is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact New Haven police detectives at 203-946-6304.