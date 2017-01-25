Sentencing Commission Holds Sex Offender Hearing

January 25, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut Sentencing Commission, sex offenders

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Sex offender laws in Connecticut were the subject of a hearing in Hartford today.

The Connecticut Sentencing Commission is looking at making recommendations on current legislation on registration, management, and sentencing.

Some say more in the way of education and treatment are needed for offenders to prevent recidivism.

Meantime, State Representative Liz Linehan has introduced a bill that covers patronizing minors and trafficking.

She says she was shocked that the offenses are not included on the registry.

Linehan says both are crimes that exploit “vulnerable populations and exploit consent”.

Ideas will be part of a final report to the general assembly due near the end of the year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia