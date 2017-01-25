Sentencing Commission Holds Sex Offender Hearing

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Sex offender laws in Connecticut were the subject of a hearing in Hartford today.

The Connecticut Sentencing Commission is looking at making recommendations on current legislation on registration, management, and sentencing.

Some say more in the way of education and treatment are needed for offenders to prevent recidivism.

Meantime, State Representative Liz Linehan has introduced a bill that covers patronizing minors and trafficking.

She says she was shocked that the offenses are not included on the registry.

Linehan says both are crimes that exploit “vulnerable populations and exploit consent”.

Ideas will be part of a final report to the general assembly due near the end of the year.