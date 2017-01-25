RAY DUNAWAY: 4 Tips To Determine Truth

Leslie Shore is the owner of Listen to Succeed, a consultancy that focuses on using listening analytics to help clients achieve their highest level of effective communication.

Her book, Listen to Succeed and its companion listening analytics tool, Listening Effectiveness Profile, are used in universities, businesses, and non-profits throughout the United States and Canada.

In this age of “fake news” and “alternative facts,” Shore offers four tips for determining whether what you are reading is true or false.