Pomeranz And Red Sox Reach Contract Agreement

January 25, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: Drew Pomeranz, Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) _ All-Star left-hander Drew Pomeranz and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a $4.45 million, one-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing next month.

Pomeranz had asked for $5.7 million and had been offered $3.6 million when the sides swapped proposed salaries on Jan. 15, the largest gap among the players who exchanged. His deal was announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA in a career-high 30 starts and one relief appearance last year, when he made $1.35 million. He was acquired by the Red Sox from San Diego on July 14.

Left-hander Fernando Abad is Boston’s last player still on track for arbitration. Abad asked for $2.7 million and was offered $2 million.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

