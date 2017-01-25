Police: Woman Killed In Waterbury Hit-And-Run

January 25, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: hit-and-run, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Waterbury police are investigating a hit-and-run in the city that took the life of a pedestrian.

Officers responded to Hill and Hazel Streets around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call about the hit-and-run.

At first they couldn’t find a victim, but eventually located a woman on the sidewalk with severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

Police say the woman was walking north on Hill Street when she was struck by a northbound GMC Envoy.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)  

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia