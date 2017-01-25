Police: Woman Killed In Waterbury Hit-And-Run

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Waterbury police are investigating a hit-and-run in the city that took the life of a pedestrian.

Officers responded to Hill and Hazel Streets around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call about the hit-and-run.

At first they couldn’t find a victim, but eventually located a woman on the sidewalk with severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

Police say the woman was walking north on Hill Street when she was struck by a northbound GMC Envoy.

The investigation is ongoing.

