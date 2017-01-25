Police Agencies Team Up To Nab Stolen Car, Suspect

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A juvenile is in custody after local police agencies teamed up to stop a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

It started with a report of a stolen vehicle in New Britain.

Then, a short time later, an alert from Hartford Police was issued about a strong-arm robbery in that city.

Around 6:30 p.m., West Haven police received a be on the lookout advisory from Hartford.

Unmarked West Hartford units spotted the car as it exited on to Ella Grasso Boulevard. They were joined by officers from New Britain, Newington, and the Connecticut State Police.

Police in West Hartford say they deployed stop sticks but the vehicle fled to an area near Central Connecticut State University.

Several other occupants took off; the juvenile was turned over to New Britain Police.