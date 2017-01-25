Official Charged With Groping Woman Greeted By Protesters

January 25, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Christopher von Keyserling, sexual assault, Stamford, Stamford Superior Court

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A town official in Connecticut has been greeted by raucous demonstrators as he appeared in court to face a charge of groping a woman at a medical care center.

The Greenwich Time reports that about 30 demonstrators yelled at Christopher von Keyserling, a Representative Town Meeting member in Greenwich, as he entered Stamford Superior Court Wednesday.

The 71-year-old Keyserling pleaded not guilty to a charge of misdemeanor sexual assault during his court appearance.

He was arrested on Jan. 11 after authorities said he forcibly touched a woman’s lower body at the Nathaniel Witherell Home, a town-owned facility.

Keyserling told police the incident was meant as a joke and he apologized. His lawyer has said it was not sexual in nature.

Protesters held signs that read: “Stop sexual violence” and “A pinch is not a punchline.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia