Official Charged With Groping Woman Greeted By Protesters

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A town official in Connecticut has been greeted by raucous demonstrators as he appeared in court to face a charge of groping a woman at a medical care center.

The Greenwich Time reports that about 30 demonstrators yelled at Christopher von Keyserling, a Representative Town Meeting member in Greenwich, as he entered Stamford Superior Court Wednesday.

The 71-year-old Keyserling pleaded not guilty to a charge of misdemeanor sexual assault during his court appearance.

He was arrested on Jan. 11 after authorities said he forcibly touched a woman’s lower body at the Nathaniel Witherell Home, a town-owned facility.

Keyserling told police the incident was meant as a joke and he apologized. His lawyer has said it was not sexual in nature.

Protesters held signs that read: “Stop sexual violence” and “A pinch is not a punchline.”