Connecticut Teacher Charged With Exposing Himself To Student

January 25, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: Fairfield Warde High School

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut high school teacher has been charged with twice exposing his genitals to a 15-year-old female student.

The Connecticut Post reports that Jeff Iwanicki, a teacher at Fairfield Warde High School, was freed on $50,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the girl during a court appearance Tuesday on charges including impairing the morals of a minor and public indecency.

The 44-year-old man’s lawyer said his client maintains his innocence and plans to plead not guilty.

The girl told authorities she often spent free time in the graphic arts teacher’s classroom working on projects.

She says the teacher first exposed himself on Nov. 2 after spilling cleaning solution on his pants. She alleges he exposed himself to her again on Dec. 2.

Iwanicki is on administrative leave.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Latest School Closings and Delays
CT Business Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia