Connecticut Business Spotlight January 25, 2017: Franklin Trust Federal Credit Union

January 25, 2017 11:00 AM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Merritt Graphics Print Solutions support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Franklin Trust Federal Credit Union.

Connecticut’s oldest federal credit union – and the 4th oldest in the nation – Franklin Trust Federal Credit Union offers a wide array of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, surcharge-free ATMs, mobile banking, Bill Payer service, and free credit repair! Everyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Hartford County can join. They want to be “The Financial Partner of a Lifetime”. In Hartford at 632 Franklin Avenue and downtown at 277 Asylum Street, plus over 5,500 shared service locations throughout America. Call (860) 296-4379 or log onto franklintrust.org.

Brought to you by Merritt Graphics Print Solutions. A division of Joseph Merritt Company. Go to Merrittprintsolutions.com.

