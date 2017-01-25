Bradley Airport Adding Low-cost Airline

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Spirit Airlines, an ultra-low-cost airline, will soon operate routes to Florida from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and officials from the Connecticut Airport Authority on Wednesday announced nonstop service to several destinations beginning this spring, including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Spirit Airlines bills itself as the first to give customers a choice to pay only for the extras they want. Bradley currently is not served by an ultra-low-cost carrier.

Spirit’s first flights will begin April 27 with a daily, year-round route to Orlando and four-days-per-week, seasonal service to Myrtle Beach. Daily, year-round service to Fort Lauderdale will begin June 15.

CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon says customers have requested service to Myrtle Beach.