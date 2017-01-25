5 Castoffs-Turned-Patriots

by Rob Joyce

It’s yet another Super Bowl appearance for the Patriots come Feb. 5, and of course the biggest reasons why are Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. The greatest quarterback/coach combination in NFL history will make their seventh Super Bowl appearance each (not counting Belichick’s appearances as an assistant), and will go for their fifth Lombardi Trophy together. Aside from Brady, part of what makes New England so good is that Belichick can find talent off the scrap heap and utilize that player in the best way possible to maximize production. We’ve seen it before with the likes of Wes Welker, but this year’s team is no different.

Here are five key players for the Patriots that were either waived or cast aside by other teams before being signed by New England:

Dion Lewis:

Drafted by the Eagles in 2011 he had just 36 carries in two seasons before being traded to the Browns. He missed all of 2013 with a broken leg, was cut by Cleveland, signed with the Colts in the 2014 preseason and released a week later, then caught on with the Pats. In his first game he had 120 yards from scrimmage, and has been phenomenal since. A torn ACL cost him the second half of last year and most of this season, but he became the first player in NFL history to have a touchdown via rush, pass and kick return in the same playoff game when he did it against Houston. And here’s the stat you need to know: when Lewis plays, New England is 16-0.

LeGarrette Blount:

The thunder to Lewis’ lightning, Blount was signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2010, waived, signed by Tampa Bay and rushed for over 1,000 yards his rookie season. After two lackluster years, he was traded to New England, where he rushed for 772 yards and seven scores in 2013, and in the playoffs went off on the Bills for 189 yards and two scores. That led him to sign a free agent deal with the Steelers, who cut him in November after incidents that included an arrest and Blount leaving the sideline early during a game. He then re-signed with New England, and this year led the NFL in touchdowns.

Rob Ninkovich:

Originally drafted by the Saints in 2006 he played in three games as a rookie before being waived. He was claimed by Miami, where he played four games in 2007 before splitting time between the active roster and practice squad in 2008. He was signed off the practice squad by New Orleans in December 2008, but was released eight months later. Then he went to New England, where in 2009 he played in 15 games, and he’s been a starter ever since, recording over 400 tackles and 46 sacks as a defensive staple.

Chris Hogan:

If you haven’t heard his story by now, Hogan played three years of lacrosse at Penn State and just a single year of football at Monmouth, where he made 12 total receptions. Signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, between July 2011 and November 2012 he’d bounce from San Francisco to the Giants, to the Dolphins, to the Bills, making his debut with Buffalo. In three years he started six games, combining for 959 yards and six scores. As a restricted free agent New England offered a front-loaded deal, Buffalo didn’t match and Hogan went to Foxboro, where he led the league by averaging nearly 18 yards per catch. His breakout game came Sunday, where he exploded for nine catches, 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Kyle Van Noy:

A second round pick in the 2014 draft, the linebacker played in 23 games over two seasons with the Lions, making 32 total tackles with one sack. Traded to the Pats along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-rounder in October, Van Noy notched 27 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in seven games with New England. In Sunday’s win he forced a fumble in the third quarter that the Patriots recovered to put the game away.