Trooper Hurt After SUV Crashes Into Cruiser In Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State police say a trooper was hurt when an SUV crashed into a parked police cruiser in Brookfield.

Authorities say two cruisers were parked in the left lane of U.S. Route 7 on Monday morning to investigate an unrelated crash.

State police say Trooper Karen Nixon parked her marked cruiser behind the vehicles with her lights activated.

Authorities say an SUV traveling at highway speeds didn’t move over though, and smashed into Nixon’s vehicle. The cruiser was pushed forward about 80 feet. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Officials say Nixon was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)